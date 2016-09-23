MPD hits the court with Shrine Tigers

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings and members of the MPD's Community Outreach Program took to the court to spend time with some special members of the community.

Rallings and the other MPD members played wheelchair basketball with the Shrine Tigers.

The Community Outreach Program (C.O.P.) aims to better serve community through community policing and reducing juvenile violence.

It began in 2011 and, according to the MPD website, became active March 10, 2012.

There are a total of 60 officers and six supervisors involved in the program.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.