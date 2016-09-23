UT Martin recommends Keith Carver to be next chancellor

The University of Martin has its eye on who the next chancellor of the school will be.

Pending approval in October by the UT Board of Trustees, Dr. Keith Carver will serve as the next chancellor.

If approved, Carver will take the position formerly held by Tom Rakes. Rakes announced in April of last year that he was going back into the classroom and would no longer be chancellor.

Bob Smith is the current interim chancellor for UT Martin.

The school released the announcement in a press release that UT President Joe DiPietro will recommend Carver for the position to the UT Board of Trustees during their meeting in Knoxville October 13-14.

"Keith brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and love for UT Martin to this role," DiPietro said. "He understands the culture and communities of Northwest Tennessee and has extensive relationships on campus, in the community, and across the state. He recognizes the progress UT Martin has made as a campus to address critical issues and identify new opportunities."

If he is approved, Carver will begin his new position January 3, 2017.

Carver is currently serving as the executive assistant to the president of the University of Tennessee System. He has served in that capacity since January 2011. He has also had roles at UT Knoxville, UT Martin, and UT Health Science Center in Memphis.

He may be a familiar face to many in the Bluff City since he served as interim vice chancellor for development and alumni affairs at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis.

DiPietro said he is thankful for the work Bob Smith has put in during his time as interim chancellor.

"I'm grateful to Bob for his superior leadership as interim chancellor," DiPietro said. "He's done an exceptional job enhancing our mission to serve the people, communities, and businesses of West Tennessee."

UT put together a 21-member committee to search for the next UT Martin chancellor.

The students, faculty, staff, and community members that made up the committee began their search in March 2016. They chose four candidates to bring to campus for open forums in August and September.

The finalists included Dr. Mary Holz-Clause, Dr. Joseph (Jay) Morgan, Dr. Jerald Woolfolk, and Dr. Carver.

Out of those four candidates, Carver has emerged as the one DiPietro will present to the Board of Trustees for approval.

