UPS runs test for drone delivery method

Delivery companies are working to bring your packages to your door in a new and innovative way.

UPS is beginning to test drones as a delivery method.

UPS partnered with Massachusetts robot maker Cyphy Works for the testing. Test began Thursday with a launch delivering an inhaler to Children's Island.

The drone made its three mile trek over the Atlantic for the delivery.

However, the plans and idea for drone delivery may not be arriving on your doorstep anytime soon. There are some strong obstacles they will have to overcome, specifically with FAA regulations on operating drones. FAA regulations require the drones to be in the line of sight of the operator.

With the FAA regulations, it will make it almost impossible to use this delivery system. But, drone makers are certainly not giving up.

They are working with regulators to have some of the regulations tweaked in order for the delivery system to come to fulfillment and be operational for deliveries.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.