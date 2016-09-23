Firefighters recognized for response to deadly house fire

The fire that killed nine people Monday morning only burned 25 percent of the home, but the smoke filled the entire building, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire that killed nine people Monday morning only burned 25 percent of the home, but the smoke filled the entire building, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Smoke can be the most dangerous part of a house fire

Smoke can be the most dangerous part of a house fire

Memphis Fire Department said three adults and six children were killed in an early morning house fire Monday.

Memphis Fire Department said three adults and six children were killed in an early morning house fire Monday.

The family of the only child to make it out of a deadly house fire Monday morning said the child's organs will be donated to help save someone else.

The family of the only child to make it out of a deadly house fire Monday morning said the child's organs will be donated to help save someone else.

The firefighters that responded to the deadly house fire that took 10 lives were recognized Thursday.

The Memphis City Council took time to show its appreciation to the fire crews and their station personnel by bringing them meals and treats.

The meal delivery to the crews was organized by Kemp Conrad, on behalf of the Memphis City Council, and he received assistance from Kimberly Carlson of the Memphis Restaurant Association (MRA).

Scenes from that deadly fire had firefighters breaking down in tears. The fire claimed the lives of ten people, seven of which were children. The deadly fire was determined to have been caused by a malfunction in the power cord of the air conditioner.

Firefighters arrived at the home less than four minutes after receiving the call. They said they only saw light smoke inside the home. It only took them 15 minutes for fire crews to put out the fire and pull the family of 10 out of the home.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.