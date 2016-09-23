Mike Conley to host annual Bowl-N-Bash fundraiser

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley is picking up a different type of ball in order to raise funds for sickle cell patients and their families.

Conley's 8th annual Bowl-N-Bash will raises funds that benefit the Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center. Every dime raised during the fundraiser will go to helping improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients and their families by enabling the center to provide quick access to infusion care services for crisis management, preventative care, patient education, transition assistance from pediatric to adult care, and research.

Mike Conley's Bowl-N-Bash will be held Saturday, September 24, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes. The lanes are located at 1576 S. White Station Road in Memphis.

You can sign up to participate by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.