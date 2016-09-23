SCSO: Man wanted for auto burglary, using stolen credit card

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they said used a stolen credit card in the Wolfchase area.

The man was captured on surveillance video wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and a New York Yankees hat.

Detectives said the man stole the credit card when he committed an auto burglary.

If you can help identify the man, call Detective Kay at 901-870-0135.

