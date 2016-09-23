High schools team up to raise funds for St. Jude, honor student

Collierville High School senior Brayden Carpenter decided to shave his head to stand with his homecoming date and her mother, who are both fighting two different types of cancer.

Houston High School and Collierville High School are coming together to honor HHS student fighting brain cancer.

Both schools are working to gain sponsors for the game and funds for St.Jude Children's Research Hospital.

So far, the two schools have raised almost $5,000. However, they want to raise even more.

On Sunday, a joint school car wash will be held. More events are planned for St. Jude week next week, including CycleBar rides for each school, a $2,000 in two minutes challenge at the schools, and restaurant nights.

The schools are aiming to reach a $10,000 goal and will be making a presentation to representatives from St. Jude at their game.

Two and a half years ago Allie Allen was diagnosed with brain cancer. After treatment, her scans were clear. Now, she's battling brain cancer for round two.

