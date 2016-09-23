Bartlett police identify wanted fugitives

The Bartlett Police Department is asking residents to help locate eight wanted individuals.

The BPD posted photos on their Facebook page of those "Wanted By Bartlett."

The charges of the individuals range from aggravated assault and burglary to failure to appear.

Gary Carter is wanted for violation of a protection order.

Andrew Roe is on the list by BPD for failure to appear.

Evere Roddy is wanted for aggravated assault.

Henry Hebron is wanted for stalking.

Victoria Suggs is wanted for failure to appear.

Dustin Gentry is wanted for drug possession.

Livergest Mickens is wanted for felony theft and burglary.

Jamie Carter is wanted for failure to appear.

If you know where any of these individuals are located, you are asked to contact Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.

BPD urges individuals to not try to apprehend those on the wanted list.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.