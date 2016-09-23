Teenager indicted for first-degree murder in January shooting

Four people have been shot at three locations off Winker Drive, Kerwood Avenue, Trudy Street.

A Raleigh-Egypt High School student was killed and three other people were injured while trying to help a stranded driver.

Loved ones fell to the ground in mourning at hearing the news of the teen's death (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A 17-year-old has been indicted on first-degree murder charges and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Weirich said Rodricus Adams, 17, is being held without bond for the death of 17-year-old Antoine Bell.

Bell was a student at Raleigh-Egypt High School. He was shot and killed January 7 at Kerwood Avenue and Winwood Drive in Raleigh when Adams and another masked suspect shot him.

Weirich said the suspects approached a car that had stopped to help another driver. According to police, the two suspects were wearing Halloween masks when they pulled up and opened fire on the group.

Bell was killed and at least two others were injured in the shooting.

