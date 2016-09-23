Memphis' largest indoor haunted house will raise funds for St. Jude

It's that spooky time of year when Halloween evokes goblins, ghosts, costumes, and haunted houses.

The Wicked Ways Haunted House is bringing more than just spooks and frights to the Mid-South...it's bringing a way to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

The haunted house is the largest indoor haunted house in Memphis and is now in its fifth year.

Organizers said this year is expected to be bigger and better...with even more gruesome scenes. From skin crawling insects, roaming zombies, to the new overgrown man eating vegetation, it will leave YOUR skins crawling after going through the experience.

Visitors will also be able to go through the new military zombie containment base and the demented Victorian mansion.

If you happen to get through all of that safely and unharmed, then you will encounter the 20 foot demon breathing down your neck.

The house opens September 30 and will run through November 5. On Thursday and Sunday the hours will be from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, and on Halloween night, it will be open from 7 p.m. - midnight.

If you're interested in tackling the challenge, you can click here to learn more.

Wicked Ways Haunted House is located at 160 Cumberland Street in Memphis.

