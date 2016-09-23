Mid-South Christians get on their knees in prayer for Charlotte

It's a sight that has occurred across the nation after the protests and violence that is taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The men of Bellevue Baptist Church's Men of Memphis group spent time on their knees in prayer for a suffering Charlotte.

After the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte police officer, Charlotte erupted in protests, damaging property and leaving at least one civilian dead after being shot by another civilian.

The Men of Memphis gathered together to spend time praying for the city during their weekly meeting.

It's something that many others around the Mid-South and across the nation are joining them in.

