Mid-South school wins National Safe Sports School award

One Mid-South school has received national attention for being a safe sports school.

St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School was awarded the Safe Sports School Award by the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA).

The award is given to schools that promote safety and recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for student athletes.

"At St. Agnes-St. Dominic we remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe during PE classes, team practices, and games so they can accomplish their own goals of great competition, fair sportsmanship, and good health," athletic director Jim Lassandrellosaid. "Our goal is to lead our athletics program to the highest safety standards for our players.

The school has a full time certified athletic trainer on staff. The school has drafted an SAA-SDS Sports Medicine Policies and Procedures manual. The manual contains a concussion policy, MRSA staph policy, heat guidelines, and inclement weather/lightning policy.

The school has also compiled Emergency Action Plans for both gyms, as well as the soccer/football field and the softball/baseball field.

Administrators and team members said the safety of athletes and students is a team effort, involving everyone from security guard, teachers, to the athletic trainer.

"Keeping our athletes safe at SAA-SDS is a team approach from the athletic trainer, team physician, coaches, school nurse, security guard, teachers, and administration," Katie Perkins said. "When an injury occurs, we all come together to respond and help the athlete return to learn, as well as return to sport, as soon but as safely as possible."

The school said their approach of building a qualified and trained team of professionals to care for students, especially when an injury occurs, is the best approach.

"We believe that fielding a team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons and full time certified athletic trainers is the best approach to caring for athletes," Randy Holcomb, MD, President and Partner of OrthoMemphis said.

For K-4 athletic teams, any student who signs up to play on an athletic team is allowed to participate, regardless of skill or talent level. Soccer and basketball teams participate in the East Shelby Church Recreation Association (ESCRA) & Parochial Athletic Association (PAA).

Baseball, softball, and T-ball teams participate in the Memphis Christian Recreation Association (MCRA).

Grades 5-8 sports is also available to anyone who wants to play. St. Agnes Academy is a member of the TSSAA for varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen interscholastic sports for high school.

The school features a variety of sports teams that range from baseball, basketball, cross country, bowling, lacrosse, golf, swimming, trap, track&field, volleyball, soccer, and more.

