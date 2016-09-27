MPD: Multiple burglaries at ATC Fitness involve same person

Three separate burglaries at ATC Fitness in the 6500 block of Quince could be related, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said between August 19-22, multiple auto burglaries have occurred at ATC. They said three different burglaries include a man who was in a silver Nissan.

Surveillance cameras caught the man breaking into the vehicles.

One one incident, according to MPD, an older model Mitsubishi that was occupied by a man and woman were seen breaking into a vehicle.

If anyone has any information pertaining to these burglaries, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

