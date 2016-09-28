Shoplifting suspects lead police on cross county chase

Two shoplifting suspects led police on a chase down Highway 51 on Wednesday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office,

Officials said the two suspects shoplifted from Walmart in Covington.

They left Walmart in a maroon Ford Taurus. When Brighton police officers attempted to stop them on Highway 51, they refused to stop.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was Ronnie Lee Collins, 27, from Bartlett. The passenger in the car was Richard Nathaniel III, 28, of Memphis.

Munford Police Department joined in with Brighton Police Department and Tipton County Sheriff's Department in the pursuit. According to Tipton County Sheriff J.T. 'Pancho' Chumley, the suspects were trying to get back to Memphis and away from law enforcement.

Tipton County Sheriff's Office used 'stop sticks' on Highway 51 near Munford, but the car still refused to stop for police. They then used the Ford Taurus to ram a Sheriff's deputy cruiser and continue their attempted escape from police.

The chase lasted approximately five miles, and continued into the Drummonds community, where it ended when police used an unspecified "vehicle pursuit intervention technique" to stop them on Richardson Landing near Pryor Road.

After officials stopped the vehicle, they discovered a trunk load of stolen items from the store, including baby formula.

Collins will be formally charged with theft of property (shoplifting), driving on revoked driver's licenses, two counts of evading arrest, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of vandalism, and three counts of disregarding a stop sign.

Nathaniel III is being charged with theft of property (shoplifting), and evading arrest.

"I am thankful that no citizen, suspect, or law enforcement officer were injured in the cross county pursuit," Chumley, said. "It was apparent the thieves were not going to stop until they could get back to Memphis. It was a combined effort on all of the agencies involved to safely capture these suspects."

