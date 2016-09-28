2 Shelby County schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two Shelby County Schools have received national honors by being named as 2016 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Jackson Elementary and John P. Freeman Optional School received the national honor because of their work in closing the student achievement gaps.

The two schools are among 279 public schools that have been given the honor.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has been around since 1982 and recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for extraordinary achievement.

Each school is graded on its overall academic excellence and its progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.

More than 7,500 schools nationwide have received the honor since its creation.

