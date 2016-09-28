Citizenship and Immigration Services building is relocating

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is moving its Memphis location.

USCIS's location at 842 Virginia Run Cove permanently closed Tuesday. Their new office location will open October 5.

The new location will be at 80 Monroe Avenue on the 7th floor.

If an emergency arises before the new office opens, individuals are asked to visit the New Orleans or Fort Smith Field offices, or any other USCIS location for emergency assistance only.

