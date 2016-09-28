Assistant football coach pleads not guilty to raping 17-year-old

A high school assistant football coach pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated statutory rape.

Adam Yates, 34, faced Henderson County General Sessions Judge Steve Beal during his arraignment on Tuesday.

Yates is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student at Lexington High School. The incident is alleged to have taken place in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lexington.

According to the police affidavit, Yates admitted to investigators he had sex with the girl and had been sending text messages to her for about two weeks before the incident at Walmart.

Yates, an assistant football coach and a special education teacher, at Lexington High School has been suspended from the school with pay.

He is scheduled to be back in court on October 19.

