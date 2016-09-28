Quitman County Hospital closing Thursday

Residents in North Mississippi will soon be forced to find a new way to receive emergency medical services after the Quitman County Hospital closes on Thursday.

Hospital officials said the hospital is shutting down because of funding. Employees were notified last week about the closure.

An emergency meeting Friday at the courthouse is Marks, Mississippi, is scheduled to see if there is any way the hospital can stay open.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. with the Board of Supervisors.

