2 juveniles charged with attempted murder

Two teenagers are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to Jackson Police Department.

A 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female are accused of firing multiple shots into an unoccupied home in the 800 block of E. Lafayette Street in Jackson, Tennessee on Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police said the teenagers drove by the house in a car and began firing shots.

Police located the vehicle on Carnell Street with four juveniles and two adults in the vehicle. They were all taken into custody for questioning.

The 17-year-old male was identified as the shooter and a 16-year-old female was identified as the person who drove the car.

Another individual in the car, Brandon Burnett, 20, was arrested because of four outstanding warrants. His charges are not related to the shooting.

