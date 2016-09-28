Children's Patriotic Festival to be held in conjunction with BBQ Festival

The annual Children's Patriotic Festival in Bolivar was scheduled for Saturday, September 17, but mother nature had different plans. Rain canceled the event, but city officials said it now has a new date and they're even more excited about it.

The event will now be combined with one of the county's largest annual festivities...the Smokin' Downtown Barbecue and Music Festival.

On October 22, Bolivar will be buzzing with lots of things for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The Children's Patriotic Festival will feature the much anticipated sawdust pile, along with games for the children and demonstrations by the Bolivar Fire Department.

There will also be the Children's Patriotic Festival parade, to include lots of prizes. There will be prizes for the best decorated bicycle, tricycle, and wagon.

"It's extremely critical that we teach our children the importance of loving their country, appreciating the freedoms it provides for us all, and recognizing that we still live in the greatest country on earth," Bolivar City Mayor Barrett Stevens said. "In a time where so many things divide us, this is an opportunity for us to come together and remember that there is more that unites us than divides us. We are Americans. We are what make this country great and those who sacrificed and gave their life for this country knew how special it is. That's what our children need to be taught at an early age and that's why I first came up with the idea of this Patriotic Festival several years ago. It's all about the children."

Children will also be able to enjoy a puppet show, bouncy tents, relay races, and tons of other events.

In addition, the barbecue and music festival will begin the night before, Friday, and carry through until Saturday.

"The rain didn't ruin our festival, it only gave us a chance to reschedule for a time when everyone can come together and enjoy everything all at once," Stevens said. "It's a perfect day to come out and spend family time together."

Friday night's fun kicks off with the band 10-O-C taking the stage.

Along with the Patriotic Festival, patriotic parade for the children, and contests, Crafts on the Corner will draw a crowd.

There will also be a 5K run, March of the Dogs, haunted tours, and more.

The March of the Dogs will include costume judging at 11 a.m., so make sure your furry friend looks all cute in his or her new costume.

More importantly...make sure you bring your willingness to have lots of fun and enjoy your neighbors.

