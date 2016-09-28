Final voter registration events to be held this week

The race for the White House is in the home stretch and National Voter Registration Month is coming to a close.

The Shelby County Election Commission has been holding registration events throughout the month of September in order to get residents registered to vote. The final registration events for the month are scheduled from Thursday-Saturday of this week.

"Even though National Voter Registration Month officially ends Friday, we are extending our events through Saturday," Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for SCEC, said. "We decided to carry events over through Saturday because many people who work a 9-5 job might find it difficult to make it to one of our offices during the week."

Officials are also asking those who are already registered to vote to ensure their registration address is up-to-date and their status is active. You can check your status and information by clicking here.

In order to cast your vote for the elections on November 8, including the presidential race, you must be registered to vote before October 11.

This week's events include:

Thursday, September 29: Court Square Park, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Friday, September 30: The Bona Fide Blues Festival, Courtyard of Overton Square 5-8 p.m.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 7- N. Bellevue 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. (The Alvin O'Neal Jackson Retirement Celebration)

Saturday, October 1: Benjamin Hooks Central Library 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Gaston Branch Library, 1040 N. Third, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Bona Fide Blues Festival 1-8 p.m.

Kingdom Retreat Center, 4100 Raleigh-Millington Road 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Mississippi Boulevard Church's Annual Picnic, 'The Gathering')

