Fraternity to hold public forum on marijuana ordinance

It's a heated debate among many in the Mid-South: should the proposed marijuana ordinance be passed by the Memphis City Council?

Residents will have their opportunity to ask questions and address elected officials on the issue during a public forum Thursday night.

The Alpha Delta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is sponsoring a public issue forum on the ordinance.

The forum will be held in the auditorium of MLK College Preparatory High School, formerly known as Frayser High School, at 1530 Dellwood Avenue.

The purpose of the forum is to provide a chance for individuals to receive information about the proposed marijuana ordinance, hear different perspectives of the issue from elected officials, leaders in the faith community, and community leaders. In addition, the public will be able to ask questions of the panel members.

Panel members will include TN State Senator Sara Kyle, TN State Representative G.A. Hardaway, TN State Representative Antonio Parkinson, Memphis City Councilman Berlin Boyd, Retired Captain with Shelby County Sheriff's Office Bennie Cobb, Pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Charlie Caswell, Community activist Tami Sawyer, Behavioral health expert Thurston Smith, and Pastor of Pursuit of God Church Ricky Floyd.

