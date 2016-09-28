Grand opening for Burlington's new store offers free gifts to customers

The Memphis, Burlington store is relocating and the new store is scheduled to open is just two days.

The new store, located at Centennial Place on Winchester Road, is near TGI Friday's and is scheduled for its grand opening on Saturday.

Burlington hired 75 new employees for the store.

During its grand opening on Saturday, the store will reward its first 500 customers with a free gift. There will also be opportunities to score some free gift cards that day as well.

