Gov. Haslam appoints Memphians to several state boards, commissions

The Bluff City and Mid-South were well represented on state boards and commissions thanks to Governor Bill Haslam.

Haslam announced the appointment of 176 Tennesseans to 75 boards and commissions on Wednesday. Several of those Tennesseans appointed by the governor are Memphians.

"Serving on a board or commission is an important responsibility, and I thank these Tennesseans for their commitment to serve our state," Haslam said.

The terms for each appointment varies according to the position because of different statutory requirements or term limits.

Blair Parker was appointed to the Architects and Engineers Board of Examiners.

Paul Boyd was appointed to the Board of Licensing Health Care Facilities.

Richard Morton was appointed to the Board of Communications Disorders and Sciences.

Michael Sadler was placed on the Building Finance Committee.

Tommy Kelley, of Collierville, was placed on the Commission on Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education.

Tyrone Teako Davis was placed on the Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners.

King Rogers was appointed to the State Capitol Commission.

Steve Barlow and Sandi Butler Hughes were appointed to the Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council.

Carolyn Chism Hardy was appointed to the State Workforce Development Board.

Sandi Klink was appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council.

Nisha Powers was appointed to the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission.

Pamela Church was placed on the State Board of Accountancy.

Steven Sheegog was appointed to the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Douglas Cupples was appointed to the Tennessee Historical Commission.

Audrey Taylor Gonzalez was appointed to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.

Dorothy Cleaves and Regina Hubbard were appointed to the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Rick Douglass, of Bartlett, was appointed to the Tennessee Real Estate Commission.

Lee Moten was appointed to the Volunteer Tennessee Commission.

Allie Prescott was appointed to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

Larry Moore was appointed to the Water and Wastewater Operators Certification Board.

