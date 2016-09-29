Grizzlies to host Blue White Scrimmage for fans

Fans of the Memphis Grizzlies will not get to see their annual Open Practice at FedExForum. But, the Grizzlies are not depriving fans of a chance to get a preview of the upcoming season. This year they will host a Blue White Scrimmage in place of the Open Practice.

The Blue White Scrimmage will be held October 1 from 6-8 p.m.

The scrimmage will provide the Grizz Nation with its first look at 2016 NBA draftees Wade Baldwin IV and Deyonta Davis. It will also give a look at newcomer Chandler Parsons.

It will not be all hoops during the game. The Grizz are bringing the entertainment factor with them.

The Blue White Scrimmage will include entertainment teams like the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, and more. PLUS, who doesn't like fan giveaways?

The scrimmage is free to the public and parking is available in the Toyota Parking Garage.

Fans who attend the Blue White Scrimmage will be given a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a Grizzlies 2016-2017 preseason match-up.

Grizz Nation will not be the only ones benefiting from the Scrimmage. The Grizzlies Foundation will make a donation on behalf of Scrimmage attendees to the Police Athletic Foundation in support of their community based youth programming.

