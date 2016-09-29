2 women arrested for theft at Sunglass Hut

Markova Mangum (left) and Denise Cobb (right) were arrested for theft from Sunglass Hut (SOURCE: SCSO)

Two women are behind bars after police said they helped themselves to merchandise at the Sunglass Hut inside the Oak Court Mall and did not pay for the items.

Police said Markova Mangum, 26, was one of three females to go into the store and steal. The three individuals distracted the store clerk by asking for an employment application.

According to police, Mangum and Denise Cobb hid merchandise, which was valued at $1,275, and left the store without paying for it.

The third individual with Mangum and Cobb has not been identified. That individual served as a look out for Magnum and Cobb during the thefts, according to police.

Police said the theft was captured on surveillance video.

