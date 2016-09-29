Church shows appreciation for Bartlett Police Department

Some members of a local church came together Thursday to show their appreciation for the dedication and work of Bartlett Police Department.

Ellendale Baptist Church treated members of BPD to a fish fry.

Complete with the hush puppies and all the homemade sides anyone would ask for. The officers and church members enjoyed the food and fellowship.

Members of the Bartlett Police Department said they appreciated the kindness shown to them by the church.

Ellendale Baptist Church is located in the 3800 block of Broadway Road in Bartlett.

