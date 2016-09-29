MPD: Grocery thief threatens employees with scissors

Memphis Police Department is working to identity a grocery thief who became aggressive and threatening when confronted by store employees.

MPD said a woman entered the Save-A-Lot in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue and put several items into bags that she was carrying. The items included a pork roast.

The woman went toward the exit of the store when employees tried to stop her. That's when police said the woman threatened them with a pair of scissors.

The woman left the area with the food.

She is described as a black female, approximately 5'6'' tall and weighing 175 pounds. She is between 44-50 years old and has black hair that was pulled in a ponytail during the theft.

She was wearing a black spaghetti strap t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and tennis shoes.

She is known to frequent the area of Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

If you have any information about the theft or the woman's identity, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.