Cohen joins U.S. delegation to Israel for Peres funeral

Congressman Steven Cohen (TN-09) will be making his way across the ocean with President Barack Obama as they journey to Israel.

Cohen and Obama will be part of the 15 member U.S. delegation to Israel for the funeral of former Israeli President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres.

“I am honored to be joining President Obama and Secretary Kerry in Israel for the funeral of Shimon Peres,” said Congressman Cohen. “Mr. Peres was one of the greatest diplomats I’ve ever met. He had a storied career as one of the founders of Israel, Defense Minister during Operation Entebbe, Prime Minister, President and Nobel laureate for his role in negotiating the Oslo Accords. It is humbling to be invited to help represent the United States at the funeral of this accomplished world leader. Mr. Peres’s presence will be missed by many. I thank President Obama for including me at this historic occasion to remember the life of such an illustrious man.”

Cohen visited with Peres during his 2007 trip to Israel with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Cohen and Peres once again were given the opportunity to get together when Peres came to the United States.

The Jewish lawmaker said it was an honor to be among the delegation that will be traveling to Israel for Peres' funeral.

Many world leaders, including former United States President Bill Clinton, are expected to attend the funeral.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, and many other leaders from around the world received invitations to attend the funeral. Many of those who received the invitation will be present when the former prime minster and Nobel laureate is laid to rest.

The delegation left Thursday and is expected to return Sunday.

