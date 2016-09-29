Bolivar vs. Raleigh-Egypt: The battle of the undefeated

Friday night will be a clash of the undefeated in Hardeman County as Bolivar Central High School takes on Raleigh-Egypt in Bolivar.

Bolivar has made a leap in the Finest 15 Poll, landing at number 7 and tied with Scotts Hill.

The Bolivar Tigers have proved they have come to play after they knocked off two of the power houses in their league.

The Tigers are in their third season under head coach Woodrow Lowe.

Lowe, a former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers and alumni player for the legendary Bear Bryant, returned to Bolivar three years ago at their head coach after he had been the defensive coordinator for the team in 2012.

Lowe got off to a slow start with the stumbling Tigers in his first season, finishing 3-7 in 2014. But, this year proves much different as the team goes into their battle with Raleigh-Egypt 5-0.

Lowe's son, Trey, is leading the Tiger charge for the year with 735 passing yards for eight touchdowns as quarterback. But, he's getting a ton of help from his offense, specifically Dreke Lewis.

Lewis has put up 589 years and put seven touchdowns on the board. He is averaging 12.4 points a game.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive has a wall that presents a problem many times for opponents. Especially when that wall is sophomore linebacker Jar Lewis. He's made 44 tackles, three defensive touchdowns have lit up the board thanks to him, forced five fumbles and recovered three of those five. In addition, he's been a nightmare for quarterbacks as he has put the QB on the ground with four sacks.

But, the Tigers face the Pharoahs in Bolivar on Friday, and it will be another difficult game if they want to stay undefeated.

The undefeated Raleigh-Egypt Pharoahs have allowed only 12.5 points per game this season thanks to an incredibly tough defense, led by defensive backs Caleb Gates and Jerome Frazier.

Between the two of them, they have taken the ball away from opponents five times. Gates has picked the ball off three times for interceptions and Frazier has put up two interceptions.

But, their offense has not been shy putting points on the board. They have averaged 35 points a game.

The offense has rested a lot on the shoulders of senior running back DeShawn Boyland, who has put up six touchdowns and is averaging 151 yards per game. That will be a tough train to stop for the Tigers defense.

For the Tigers, one positive is they were on a bye week last week. That gave some of those banged up players a chance to heal and recover.

For the Pharoah, they have not had their bye week yet but they're coming off a huge win against St. Benedict at Auburndale, where they claimed a 41-19 victory. In fact, only two teams this season has been even close to the Pharoahs when the game ended. Covington gave them a run for their money and fell by only three points, a 9-6 loss to Raleigh-Egypt. In addition, Melrose only fell by five points, 26-21. But, the rest of the opponents have suffered huge point differentials when the fourth quarter ended.

There is one thing for certain in this matchup, when the buzzer sounds at the end of the game, someone will walk away still undefeated and someone will suffer their first loss of the season.

