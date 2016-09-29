MPD: Man returns to store after stealing truck, tire

A man is facing charges after police said he stole a truck in Arkansas and used it to commit another theft.

Memphis police said Andrew L. Wylie Jr., 51, stole a Ford F-150 with Arkansas tags in Little Rock and used that truck to steal from a business in Memphis.

According to police, Wylie took the F-150 from Little Rock's North Point Ford dealership just after 1:00 p.m. on June 10.

Three months later, on September 28, Wylie went to Steepleton Tire Company on South Lauderdale Street and put a tire in the back of the F-150. Police said he left without paying for the tire.

As officers were at Steepleton Tire Company taking a report on the theft, police said Wylie drove back up to the business in the F-150 with the same Arkansas tags as that of the truck reported stolen in Little Rock in June. However, the truck did not have the stolen tire in the back of it when he went back to the business.

The value of the truck is $22,900 and the value of the tire is $250.

Wylie was arrested and charged with theft of property (auto theft) of $10,000-$60,000 and theft of property under $500.

He is in jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court October 6.

In our original report, the name of the suspect was reported as George Wylie. According to Shelby County District Attorney's Office, the suspect, Andrew L. Wiley Jr., often uses his brother's name as an alias.

