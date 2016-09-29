MPD: Man burglarizes car, uses stolen credit card

The Memphis Police Department is searching for the man they said is responsible for a car being burglarized while parked in the parking lot at Diana Street and Monroe Avenue.

According to MPD, the victim told police the car was burglarized in the parking lot and that her purse was stolen.

She thief also stole various personal items, credit cards, and electronic devices.

The man was captured on surveillance video shortly after the burglary using one of the stolen credit cards at a business.

Anyone with information on the theft or the identity of the individual in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

