Quitman hospital closed, no resolution for funding

Residents in North Mississippi will soon be forced to find a new way to receive emergency medical services after the Quitman County Hospital closes on Thursday.

Quitman County Hospital closed on Thursday, but hospital officials are not giving up on the chance to get the doors reopened.

Hospital officials said the hospital closed its doors because of funding. Employees were notified of the closure last week.

Efforts are still underway to try and get the hospital open, but so far there has been no resolution.

County supervisors met with hospital officials to discuss a solution to keep the hospital running on Thursday. But, nothing was resolved during the meeting...leaving the hospital doors closed for now.

