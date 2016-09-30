Memphis leaders to hold rally against domestic violence

In two separate cases, Mid-South mothers were killed by the father of their children.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and some Memphis leaders are planning to hold a rally targeting the issue.

The second annual 'Shine The Light On Domestic Violence' event will be held October 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Tiger Lane.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, US Attorney Edward Stanton III, and Judicial Commissioner Kevin Reed will all be in attendance.

The event will feature guest speakers, awareness information, entertainment, and food.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), an average of 20 individuals per minute are physically abused by someone they are in a relationship with and one in three women have been victims of some type of physical violence by a partner. In addition, one in four men have been victims of domestic violence.

NCADV says on a typical day, "there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide."

According to statistics, women who are younger are more likely to become victims. Women between the ages of 18-24 are more likely to be abused than those who are older and 19 percent of all domestic violence incidents involves a weapon.

Domestic violence is a dangerous situation for anyone involved and 72 percent of all murder-suicides are from someone the victim has a relationship with or was in a relation with prior to the murder-suicide. According to statistics, women are more likely to be killed than men during domestic violence situations--94 percent of the murder-suicide victims are female.

The Mid-South has seen its share of domestic violence resulting in fatal consequences just within the last month.

Darnesha Qualls, a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, was killed by the father of her child when he opened fire with an assault rifle in their home.

In addition, Camille Thompson was the victim of a murder/suicide after her husband shot her while she was taking her children to school in Bolivar, TN.

