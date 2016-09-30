Memphis Euro Fest Car Show to support Youth Villages

For car enthusiasts, the annual Memphis Euro Fest Car Show provides an opportunity to get up close with some classic vehicles while supporting a great cause.

The 33rd annual car show will be held Saturday, October 1 at the Youth Villages Bartlett Campus, located at 7410 Memphis Arlington Road.

Judging for vehicles begins at 10 a.m.

This year's show is set to honor the 100 year anniversary of BMW. However, if you're not looking for BMW, you will also be able to find classic MGs, Porsches, Jaguars, Mercedes, Austin Healeys, Morris Minors, VWs, and even newer cars from local dealers.

The event will provide something for everyone.

The show will include a silent auction, refreshments, and club merchandise for sale. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Youth Villages.

Youth Villages is a private nonprofit organization that has multiple facilities throughout the state. It provides programs to help emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families.

Youth Villages provides services to more than 22,000 children and families annually from more than 20 states and Washington D.C.

The organization provides services for children from birth to 22-years old, with the majority of their children being between 12-17 years old.

"Children are placed with us because of emotional and behavioral disorders, physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse, or suicidal ideation or attempt," Youth Villages says on its website. "Eighty percent of Youth Villages children have multiple problems, which may include developmental or learning disabilities."

