Presidential candidate Jill Stein to hold rallys in Mid-South

The Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein will be making her way to the Mid-South next week.

Dr. Stein will hold a presidential rally on Monday, October 3, at Amurica Studios, located at 410 N. Cleveland Street.

The rally will begin at 11 a.m. and will provide a light lunch and bottled water for those in attendance.

A photobooth will also be available to have your picture taken with Dr. Stein.

Stein will make her way later that night down to Oxford for a rally.

The Green Party of Shelby County is requesting that those who plan to attend the rally RSVP to help them ensure an accurate number of individuals who will be attending.

