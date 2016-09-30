Undefeated Raleigh-Egypt hands Bolivar its first loss

It was the battle of the undefeated teams in Bolivar as the Bolivar Central Tigers clashed with the Raleigh-Egypt Pharoahs. In the end, it would be the Pharoahs that came out on top and handed the Tigers their first loss.

Both offenses ran into tough defense to begin the game, leaving the teams scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers had trouble at the start of the second quarter moving the ball in the right direction. Starting out with 2nd and 15, the team got backed up to a 3rd and 25 thanks to a penalty and a fumble.

However, the Tigers got into a good rhythm and moving the ball until the Pharoahs' Kalyn Grandberry put a stop to it with just over five minutes remaining in the second. Grandberry caught a tipped pass and took it back for an 86 yard interception return, putting the Pharoahs on top 7-0 in the second.

The Pharoahs went into halftime after snagging the ball out of the air and putting another interception on the board as they picked it off in the end zone, leaving the Tigers scoreless for the first half.

The majority of the Tigers' offense fell on the shoulders of running back Drek Lewis, who finished the first half with 81 yards out of 18 carries. The ball was put in his hands 10 out of the first 17 plays, but the Pharoah defense had held him to just 40 yards in those 10 carries.

However, the Tigers kept hurting themselves after ending the first half with five penalties for 25 yards. The Pharoahs only had three penalties, but it cost them 30 yards.

The Pharoahs struggled to gain first downs and pick up yardage in the first half as they only saw five first downs in 21 plays. They finished the half with 81 yards, as opposed to 128 yards by the Tigers.

The offense for the Pharoahs started the second half with more points as they put up a 49 yard touchdown run on the board, putting the Tigers behind 14-0.

But, the Tigers would not lay down. After putting up seven points in the fourth quarter, the Tigers came right back and fell on a fumble by Raleigh-Egypt's Tunstill. That set the Tigers up for a pass from Lowe to Cornelius Polk for six points. Although the extra point kick flew wide right and left the Tigers at six, that didn't prevent them from being determined to catch up to the Pharoahs.

Lowe took the ball in for the two point conversion himself, putting the score even 14-14.

However, a fake punt by the Pharoahs gave the ball back to Raleigh-Egypt with a short clock in the fourth.

The fake punt set up a drive that ended with Dashawn Boyland scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run, putting the win in the Raleigh-Egypt column and giving the Tigers their first loss of the season.

Raleigh-Egypt finished the night with 261 yards from 49 plays and six penalties for 45 yards. The Tigers put up 290 yards in 69 plays and suffered eight penalties for 50 yards.

The Tigers fall to 5-1 and 3-1 in conference play. The Pharoahs go to 7-0 and 5-0 in conference play.

