Oxford PD seize drugs, guns

OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

The Oxford Police Department has made the streets just a little safer after a search warrant resulted in a nice catch.

According to the department, Metro Narcotics executed a search warrant Friday that resulted in the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, guns, and cash.

Police seized three ounces of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, $2,000 in cash, and three guns.

