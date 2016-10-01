Community, MPA gathers to support fire victims

Memphis Police Association and others came together to honor and raise money for the 10 victims of the deadly South Memphis fire.

"One day at a time,” Delores Devres.

Devres lost her mother, Eloise Futtrell, in the fire.

The event was held at Sleepy ZZZ’s. Owner Michael Zellner teamed up with MPA to support the victims’ families after their huge loss.

"We wanted to bring the family members out here with the Fallen Heroes Foundation and the Memphis Police Association to let them know the community is behind them,” Zellner said.

He said he knows it’s hard for the families to get through times like these, and he wanted to bring the community out to help them cope.

Our Fallen Heroes and 901 Rocks were two groups in attendance to show support for the family.

Devres said she is taking it day by day and was happy to see everyone coming out.

"We appreciate the city of Memphis and everything everybody has donated, from prayers to just stopping by, saying you know, we feel your pain,” she said.

Sherry Bass, the niece of victim Carol Collier, said she is grateful for the outpouring of support.

"We are trying to get together every day to make sure grandma is comfortable,” Bass said. “We thank y'all for helping us through this, to get through this. It's been tough, but we’re hanging on in there."

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.