MPD: Man wanted for assaulting security guard

Memphis police are looking for a man they say assaulted a security guard Sunday at a bar.

Police said a man was kicked out of the bar, Lafayette's, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue for being disorderly.

According to MPD, as the security guard was escorting the man out of the business, the man became angry for being kicked out and punched the security guard.

The security guard was knocked unconscious for a brief period of time.

The man left the area in a newer model maroon Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The man is described as a black male, 6'2'' to 6'4'' tall, weighing approximately 250-280 lbs. He has a full beard with a goatee, short haircut. The night of the incident he was wearing a striped polo shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

