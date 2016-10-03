901 Rocks to BPD: 'We've got your six' - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

901 Rocks to BPD: 'We've got your six'

(SOURCE: Bartlett PD) (SOURCE: Bartlett PD)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

The Bartlett Police Department got a chance to get in on the action of the popular 901 Rocks when they found one with an encouraging message.

"We've got your six!" 

The message was painted on the rock with a blue stripe across it.

Bartlett PD posted a photo of the rock on its Facebook page Monday.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly