Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton receives QUEST Citation of Merit

For the second consecutive year, Baptist Memorial Hospital in Tipton County has been recognized for being a top performer in quality indicators.

Last week, Baptist Tipton received the QUEST Citation of Merit for the second time in three years.

"It is a testament to the hard work and heartfelt care they (employees) deliver every day," CEO Sam Lynd wrote on his Facebook page. "Come by and check out the trophy case in the front lobby to see the evidence of the good outcomes they strive to achieve for every patient, every time. I am so proud of this team and their desire to provide great care to you and your families."

Covington Mayor Justin Hanson said the hospital is an asset to the surrounding communities.

"Covington and Tipton County are grateful to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Tipton for their caring and helpful presence in our community," Hanson said.

