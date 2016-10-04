Man arrested with stolen beer in his pants

A man is behind bars and facing theft charges after someone saw him leave a business with three cans of stolen beer in his pants.

According to Memphis police, Harold Clark, 55, put three 24 oz cans of beer inside his pants and walked out of a gas station in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.

The value of the beer was $7.

Clark is charged with two counts of theft of property $500 or less and is in jail on a $100 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

