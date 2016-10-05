Veterans receive opportunity to have 'Coffee with a Cop'

Mid-Southerners will get a special opportunity this week to share a cup of Joe with the men and women in blue.

As part of the National Community Policing week, the police services and Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings will have coffee with veterans and their families Friday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. at the Veterans Canteen on the 2nd floor of the VA Medical Center.

This week's recognition is designed to affirm the commitment to active collaboration between the community and the police.

