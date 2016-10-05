5th graders receive induction as AAA School Safety Patrol Officers

Some 5th graders in Olive Branch are already working to ensure they do what they can to make their school safe.

Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage and the OBPD command staff were on hand at Olive Branch Intermediate School to induct the 5th graders as AAA School Safety Patrol Officers on Wednesday morning.

The program started in 1920 and has provided a safer environment and wide spectrum of educational opportunities for millions of school children.

More than 654,000 children participate at more than 34,500 schools every year.

"We are proud of the leadership at OBIS for instilling within the students a sense of responsibility, leadership, and citizenship," OBPD wrote on its Facebook.

The officers were also joined by Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips and DeSoto County School Superintendent Cory Uselton.

