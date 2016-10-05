Former Tiger joins national lawsuit against NCAA

A former Memphis Tiger has joined a national lawsuit against the NCAA for failure to take needed precautions to prevent injury.

Chad Williams played football for the University of Memphis from 1990-1994. He was a center and long snapper for the Tigers.

Williams said the NCAA did not take necessary precautions, and said he now suffers from memory loss, severe depression, anxiety, and other debilitating issues as a result of his years with the Tigers.

His attorney said this case will shed light on the problem for other U of M players.

"The purpose of this suit is to seek compensation, to seek real monetary compensation," Christopher Dore, Williams' attorney, said. "To help these individuals with current and future medical costs, and other impasses on their lives."

The lawsuit claims the system failed to take measures to provide safety to the players despite certain protocols being in place.

