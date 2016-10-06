Millions evacuated ahead of Hurricane Matthew

As of Thursday morning, over two million people across three states have been asked to evacuate as powerful Hurricane Matthew approaches the Floridian coast.

The storm was located 11 a.m. EST between Nicholls Town & Nassau, Bahamas, packing winds of 140 mph with gusts up to 165. This now takes it back to a strong category 4 storm as it continues to move Northwest around 14 mph. With about 180 miles to go, landfall is expected late tonight or early Friday. At this point, there shouldn’t be anyone staying around—in fact, many of the evacuations have been mandatory. With a storm of this magnitude, loss of property is almost a definite; loss of life is possible as well. Unfortunately, we’ve seen plenty of loss already with this storm.

In three Caribbean countries, 28 people have already died from Matthew. Infrastructure and communication problems have prevented rescues and help to a large portion of Haiti.

That said, the mandatory evacuation in the US In Florida, Georgia and South Carolina has been the largest one since Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Florida Gov. Rick Scott said, "This is serious...Don't take a chance. A small movement (of the storm) could mean a lot. That's why we have to prepare for a direct hit. So again, if you need to evacuate and you haven't, evacuate. This storm will kill you. Time is running out. We don't have that much time left."

Obviously, our number one priority is to track the Mid-South forecast, but our entire weather team will be updating you throughout the day and night on Matthew as it affects our friends and neighbors to the Southeast. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved