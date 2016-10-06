The Memphis Weekend: March 10-12 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

The Memphis Weekend: March 10-12

Though cold weather and rain will return for the weekend, there's still lots to do in Memphis to make this weekend one to remember!

Events

BSW "We Can" Teen Explosion for Girls 

This workshop is all about empowering young women. Join CC's Creations for a day filled with workshops, motivational speakers, a talent show, activities, live performances, music, team building, and more.

Girls ages 12 to 19 can participate. The event starts Saturday at 8 a.m. at 4950 Fairley Road. Registration is $25.

Vintage 901 

Do you love wine? Cool, we have something in common! This three-day festival is about all things wine, tapas, music, and more. Vintage 901 will feature the best wines paired with local food.

Friday will feature an opening toast with dinner, Saturday will feature a grand tasting, and Sunday will feature a sparkling brunch. You can participate in all three events for $375, or just Friday for $225 or $87.50 for Saturday or Sunday. Proceeds will benefit Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

Southern Women's Show 

Three days of shopping, pampering, celebrities, food, and more! Check out all this showcase has to offer at The Agricenter starting Friday at 10 a.m.

MPA! Adoption Event 

Meet adoptable cats ready to be your new best friend! Run to PetSmart on Poplar Avenue on Saturday at 12 p.m. to find the perfect cat for you.

Pet Project Partners Food Drive 

Do you have cans of food in your house that your pet won't touch? Bring them to this pet food drive in partnership with Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) to give to senior citizens who take part in the Meals on Wheels program and can't afford food for their pets.

The donation drive starts Sunday at 12 p.m. at Hollywood Feed on Poplar.

Dirty Dancing Trivia Brunch 

Don't sit in the corner at this trivia competition. Prove your knowledge of the classic film at Bleu on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

DeafConnect Chili Cook Off 

Bring your best to raise money for DeafConnect of the Mid-South. The cookoff starts at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Spring Forward Festival 

Celebrate longer days and warm weather with the ultimate Sunday funday! Check out food, vendors, music, and outdoor activities. The fun starts at 12 p.m. Sunday at Ghost River Brewing Company.

ChalkFest 

Transform the Brooks Plaza into a colorful canvas in this exciting festival featuring live music, dance, local artists, and of course, chalk. Then explore the galleries of the Brooks Museum!

Bring your own chalk or buy a box for $3. Admission is free for the event Saturday at 10 a.m.

Podcasting 101 

Have you ever thought about starting your own podcast? Look no further than this handy workshop with podcast master Stephen Hackett, co-founder of Relay FM. Learn the basic skills of finding a captive audience, telling a good story, and getting the message to ears all around the world.

The free event starts Sunday at 2 p.m. at Emerge Memphis.

Big River Block Party 

It's the first year for this weekend-long fest, and it's sure to be one to remember. Enjoy music, family entertainment, beer, and more all weekend long. The festivities start Friday at 7 p.m. in South Main.

Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Day Parade 

Saturday is the day where we all like to pretend we're just a little Irish. Wear green and watch the parade with bands, cars, dancers, floats, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

The parade starts Saturday at 3 p.m. on Beale Street.

Arts

Violet: A Musical 

Catch the opening weekend of this award-winning musical at Germantown Community Theatre. The show tells the story of a woman who embarks on a cross-country bus trip.

Opening night is Friday at 8 p.m.

Garrison Keillor 

See one of the country's most prolific storytellers live at the Orpheum Theatre. Witness some of Keillor's humor and wisdom in this show Friday at 7 p.m.

Memphis Comedy Festival 

Get ready to laugh! Check out this festival for a weekend full of stand up comics, improv artists, sketch comics, and more. The opening night festivities start Friday at 7 p.m. at Theatreworks.

Time Warp Drive-In: Terry Gilliam 

Check out the master works of this legendary director, writer, and illustrator, including some of his Monty Python best. The show starts Saturday at 7 p.m. at Malco Summer Drive-In.

Sports and Fitness 

Germantown Half Marathon & Mayor's Cup 5k

Lace up your shoes and get ready to run. The races start Sunday at 7:30 a.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks 

Cheer on the Grizz as they take on Atlanta. The first 4,000 fans will get a Marc Gasol grill set.

Tipoff is 8 p.m. at FedExForum.

Food

Memphis Black Restaurant Week 

Support local minority-owned businesses with the second year of this incredible week-long event. Participating restaurants will have special lunches and dinners, live music, and other specials. Enjoy a fantastic lunch or dinner through Sunday at participating restaurants.

Yazoo Spring Seasonal Release 

Spring is almost here, and that means crisp spring beers are back in season! Hammer & Ale will tap Yazoo Brewery's new Belgian Style Spring Seasonal. The beer will start flowing Saturday at 2 p.m.

Whole Hog Butcher Demo 

Watch a master butcher demonstrate his craft. Enjoy appetizers and wine along with the demonstration. The event starts Saturday at 5 p.m. at Porcellino's Craft Butcher.

Cookie Decorating 

Nothing says family fun like an afternoon of cookies and icing! Porcellino's Craft Butcher's head pastry chef will provide the supplies--you provide the ideas! Tickets are $12 and include three cookies to decorate and two pre-decorated cookies to take home, plus a few more pastries and non-alcoholic beverages. The fun starts Sunday at 4 p.m.

Pancakes with Pals 

If your child can't get enough of Doc  McStuffins, Elsa, Spiderman, or Chase, then you'll want to bring them to this pancake brunch. All of their friends will be at Sunshine Event Center on Saturday at 9 a.m. Tickets start at just $7.

Soulful Food Truck Sunday 

Check out some of the best food trucks in Memphis in the grand finale of Memphis Black Restaurant Week. Eight food trucks will be on hand to serve everything from BBQ to comfort food. Local beer and wine will be available for purchase. The event will also feature a concert with talented local musicians.

The event costs $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The fun starts Sunday at 12 p.m. at Clayborn Temple.

Shopping

DesignerKidz Pop up shop 

Shop designs from DesignerKidz while supporting the City of Memphis Culture Center. Admission is free to the shop at Southland Mall. The shop will be open from Friday at 12 p.m. to Sunday at 12 p.m.

Shop for You Pop-Up Shop 

Join Empire Ultra Lounge for a day of shopping, exercise, dancing and more! Grab your best friends and enjoy a day of fun. Tickets are $5 with a gently-used shoe donation or $10 without a donation. The shoes will be donated to Haiti.

The pop-up shop opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Know of more events happening this weekend? Send an email to web@wmctv.com and we'll add it to our list. Did you snap a picture at one of these events? Email it to my5@wmctv.com or tag #WMCandMe on Twitter or Instagram!

