Oxford Middle School loses power after transformer blows

The Oxford Fire Department was called to Oxford Middle School Thursday morning because a transformer blew.

There was no threat to the students, faculty, or staff.

The school did not evacuate and classes continued as planned despite a loss of electricity in the building.

Oxford School District staff worked with the City of Oxford Electric Department to replace the transformer.

Although classes were not canceled, parents were able to pick their children up at school if they chose to do so. Buses ran as scheduled.

