Memphis group takes aim at homelessness for World Homeless Day

One Mid-South group is taking steps to reach out to the homeless population in Memphis. The group hopes to improve the health and future of homeless people in Memphis.

The group hopes the community will get involved and help donate to this effort and the needs of those who find themselves without a home in honor of World Homeless Day.

World Homeless Day is Monday, October 10, and Community Alliance for the Homeless, Inc. is hosting an awareness event in Court Square.

The event consists of Baptist Operation Outreach Mobile Unit offering TB skin tests and other health screenings to individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

TB skin tests previously caused problems for the homeless population trying to obtain housing. By eliminating this barrier, the group hopes to help homeless find a place to live.

In addition, Community Alliance for the Homeless will partner with other agencies to conduct assessments for service eligibility.

For those who are wanting to help in the Mid-South, you can drop off donations of socks, travel-sized grooming items, blankets, and other items to support the mission of ending homelessness.

"On this World Homeless Day, I hope every citizen throughout Shelby County will take a moment to meet a specific need for an individual who is experiencing homelessness," Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said. "I appreciate the efforts of Community Alliance for the Homeless and other organizations that serve the homeless. Yet, more needs to be done to ensure homeless persons find permanent housing, job opportunities, and other assistance."

The intention of World Homeless Day is aimed at drawing attention to the need for the community to become involved to helping the need of the homeless.

"The greatest responsibility of a public servant is to take care of people," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. "Recognizing the needs of homeless citizens will go a long way in the city's efforts to help provide a path out of poverty with the right support and programs. That's why World Homeless Day is so important."

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.